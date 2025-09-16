Market Momentum: Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX) Registers a -4.38% Decrease, Closing at $0.88

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Mobix Labs Inc (NASDAQ: MOBX) closed the day trading at $0.88 down -4.38% from the previous closing price of $0.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.05 million shares were traded. MOBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.976 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8601.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MOBX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.09 and its Current Ratio is at 0.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Carpou Bill bought 19,953 shares for $0.90 per share.

Peterson James J sold 277,285 shares of MOBX for $249,556 on Mar 14 ’25. The Director now owns 1,822,092 shares after completing the transaction at $0.90 per share. On Mar 13 ’25, another insider, Peterson James J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,803 shares for $1.00 each. As a result, the insider received 15,803 and left with 2,099,377 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOBX now has a Market Capitalization of 56903512 and an Enterprise Value of 53847520. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 111.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.902 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.434.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MOBX is -0.07, which has changed by -0.08762884 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MOBX has reached a high of $2.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.96%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MOBX traded about 837.51K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MOBX traded about 2207730 shares per day. A total of 48.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.47M. Insiders hold about 42.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.45% stake in the company. Shares short for MOBX as of 1756425600 were 773178 with a Short Ratio of 0.92, compared to 1753920000 on 488841. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 773178 and a Short% of Float of 2.12.