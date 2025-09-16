Market Momentum Report: Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH)’s Negative Close at 109.78

Kevin Freeman

Updated on:

Companies

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of Choice Hotels International, Inc (NYSE: CHH) closed at $109.78 in the last session, down -2.69% from day before closing price of $112.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. CHH stock price reached its highest trading level at $113.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.5.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CHH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 86.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on June 23, 2025, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $124.

On April 14, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $138.

Redburn Atlantic Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on March 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $132.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 23 ’25 when Dragisich Dominic sold 2,500 shares for $136.45 per share. The transaction valued at 341,125 led to the insider holds 68,381 shares of the business.

Dragisich Dominic sold 4,900 shares of CHH for $650,328 on Jul 08 ’25. The EVP, Op & Chief Glb Brands Ofc now owns 70,881 shares after completing the transaction at $132.72 per share. On Jul 03 ’25, another insider, Dragisich Dominic, who serves as the EVP, Op & Chief Glb Brands Ofc of the company, sold 100 shares for $132.47 each. As a result, the insider received 13,247 and left with 70,881 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHH now has a Market Capitalization of 5219533824 and an Enterprise Value of 6994693632. As of this moment, Choice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.767 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.385.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHH is 0.87, which has changed by -0.13722098 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHH has reached a high of $157.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $111.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.57%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CHH traded on average about 423.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 418740 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.02M. Insiders hold about 43.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.95% stake in the company. Shares short for CHH as of 1756425600 were 5469381 with a Short Ratio of 12.90, compared to 1753920000 on 5767976. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5469381 and a Short% of Float of 48.089999999999996.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CHH is 1.15, which was 1.15 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010194132. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.1. The current Payout Ratio is 18.54% for CHH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-10-24 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.56, with high estimates of $1.65 and low estimates of $1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.2 and $6.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.08. EPS for the following year is $7.36, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $8.0 and $6.64.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $419.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $432.97M to a low estimate of $391M. As of the current estimate, Choice Hotels International, Inc’s year-ago sales were $427.96MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $374.31M. There is a high estimate of $393.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $340M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $1.53B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.