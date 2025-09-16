Market Momentum Report: Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH)’s Negative Close at 109.78

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of Choice Hotels International, Inc (NYSE: CHH) closed at $109.78 in the last session, down -2.69% from day before closing price of $112.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. CHH stock price reached its highest trading level at $113.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.5.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CHH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 86.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on June 23, 2025, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $124.

On April 14, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $138.

Redburn Atlantic Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on March 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $132.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 23 ’25 when Dragisich Dominic sold 2,500 shares for $136.45 per share. The transaction valued at 341,125 led to the insider holds 68,381 shares of the business.

Dragisich Dominic sold 4,900 shares of CHH for $650,328 on Jul 08 ’25. The EVP, Op & Chief Glb Brands Ofc now owns 70,881 shares after completing the transaction at $132.72 per share. On Jul 03 ’25, another insider, Dragisich Dominic, who serves as the EVP, Op & Chief Glb Brands Ofc of the company, sold 100 shares for $132.47 each. As a result, the insider received 13,247 and left with 70,881 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHH now has a Market Capitalization of 5219533824 and an Enterprise Value of 6994693632. As of this moment, Choice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.767 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.385.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHH is 0.87, which has changed by -0.13722098 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHH has reached a high of $157.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $111.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.57%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CHH traded on average about 423.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 418740 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.02M. Insiders hold about 43.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.95% stake in the company. Shares short for CHH as of 1756425600 were 5469381 with a Short Ratio of 12.90, compared to 1753920000 on 5767976. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5469381 and a Short% of Float of 48.089999999999996.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CHH is 1.15, which was 1.15 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010194132. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.1. The current Payout Ratio is 18.54% for CHH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-10-24 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.56, with high estimates of $1.65 and low estimates of $1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.2 and $6.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.08. EPS for the following year is $7.36, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $8.0 and $6.64.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $419.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $432.97M to a low estimate of $391M. As of the current estimate, Choice Hotels International, Inc’s year-ago sales were $427.96MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $374.31M. There is a high estimate of $393.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $340M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $1.53B.