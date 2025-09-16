Market Momentum Report: Cybin Inc (CYBN)’s Negative Close at 6.01

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) closed at $6.01 in the last session, down -1.31% from day before closing price of $6.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. CYBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.1649 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.9.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CYBN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.87 and its Current Ratio is at 9.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts' ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock's future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on March 13, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYBN now has a Market Capitalization of 142154528 and an Enterprise Value of 67641120.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYBN has reached a high of $13.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.15%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CYBN traded on average about 468.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 824730 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 23.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.68M. Insiders hold about 8.11% of the company's shares, while institutions hold 32.08% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 5.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Cybin Inc (CYBN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.41, with high estimates of -$1.14 and low estimates of -$1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$5.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.78. EPS for the following year is -$4.82, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$2.18 and -$8.14.