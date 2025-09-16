Market Momentum Report: Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELDN)’s Positive Close at 2.46

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ELDN) closed at $2.46 in the last session, up 1.65% from day before closing price of $2.42. In other words, the price has increased by $1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. ELDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.505 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.42.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ELDN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.12 and its Current Ratio is at 8.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On January 28, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELDN now has a Market Capitalization of 147309232 and an Enterprise Value of 96517856.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ELDN is 0.40, which has changed by -0.023809552 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ELDN has reached a high of $5.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.96%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ELDN traded on average about 809.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 660320 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.83M. Insiders hold about 6.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.18% stake in the company. Shares short for ELDN as of 1756425600 were 4342922 with a Short Ratio of 5.37, compared to 1753920000 on 4373776. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4342922 and a Short% of Float of 8.1099994.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELDN) is the result of assessments by 6.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$1.12, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.97 and -$1.31.