Market Momentum Report: Gold Resource Corp (GORO)’s Negative Close at 0.81

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Gold Resource Corp (AMEX: GORO) closed at $0.81 in the last session, down -1.68% from day before closing price of $0.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.64 million shares were traded. GORO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7729.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GORO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.23 and its Current Ratio is at 1.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.25.

On June 11, 2019, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.50.

On March 25, 2019, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.75.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on March 25, 2019, with a $7.75 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GORO now has a Market Capitalization of 132895560 and an Enterprise Value of 103346672. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.074 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.858.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GORO is 0.84, which has changed by 1.25 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GORO has reached a high of $0.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.66%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GORO traded on average about 2.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4281980 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 136.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.12M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.45% stake in the company. Shares short for GORO as of 1756425600 were 1753926 with a Short Ratio of 0.69, compared to 1753920000 on 1918312. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1753926 and a Short% of Float of 1.2899999500000001.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GORO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.73MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $145.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $145.23M and the low estimate is $145.23M.