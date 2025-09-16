Market Momentum Report: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)’s Negative Close at 3.63

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX) closed at $3.63 in the last session, down -1.36% from day before closing price of $3.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.7 million shares were traded. XRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5812.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.71.

On June 28, 2024, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $11.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $14.Credit Suisse initiated its Underperform rating on August 17, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 ’25 when Gecaj Mirlanda bought 5,179 shares for $4.03 per share. The transaction valued at 20,871 led to the insider holds 21,826 shares of the business.

Letier A. Scott bought 29,600 shares of XRX for $116,920 on Aug 01 ’25. The Director now owns 58,984 shares after completing the transaction at $3.95 per share. On May 23 ’25, another insider, BRUNO JOHN G, who serves as the President and COO of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $4.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 109,500 and bolstered with 259,775 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XRX now has a Market Capitalization of 463053696 and an Enterprise Value of 4382760960. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.113.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XRX is 1.85, which has changed by -0.65028906 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XRX has reached a high of $11.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -40.25%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XRX traded on average about 4.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3896670 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 125.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.20M. Insiders hold about 7.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for XRX as of 1756425600 were 22516928 with a Short Ratio of 5.50, compared to 1753920000 on 21839782. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22516928 and a Short% of Float of 27.82.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for XRX is 0.65, which was 0.65 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.17663042. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.57.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) is currently drawing attention from 3.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.05B to a low estimate of $2B. As of the current estimate, Xerox Holdings Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.53BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.18B. There is a high estimate of $2.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.16B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.22BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.1B and the low estimate is $7.95B.