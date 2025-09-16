Market Recap: Accelerant Holdings (ARX)’s Positive Momentum%, Closing at $17.57

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Accelerant Holdings (NYSE: ARX) was $17.57 for the day, up 2.09% from the previous closing price of $17.21. In other words, the price has increased by $2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.12 million shares were traded. ARX stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.1.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

On August 18, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $28.

On August 18, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.TD Cowen initiated its Buy rating on August 18, 2025, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 25 ’25 when Schwartz Keoni Andrew sold 11,596,152 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 243,519,192 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Hasley Nancy bought 500 shares of ARX for $10,500 on Jul 25 ’25. The General Counsel now owns 500 shares after completing the transaction at $21.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARX now has a Market Capitalization of 3785966080 and an Enterprise Value of 3052263936. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.424 whereas that against EBITDA is 37.822.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARX has reached a high of $31.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -31.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.57%.

Shares Statistics:

ARX traded an average of 2.09M shares per day over the past three months and 1359150 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.92M. Insiders hold about 75.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.01% stake in the company. Shares short for ARX as of 1756425600 were 1440434 with a Short Ratio of 0.75, compared to 1753920000 on 2177014.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.72 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $246.57M. There is a high estimate of $257M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $234.6M.

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.11B and the low estimate is $857.9M.