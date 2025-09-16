Market Recap: Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL)’s Positive Momentum%, Closing at $21.62

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Castle Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CSTL) was $21.62 for the day, up 0.93% from the previous closing price of $21.42. In other words, the price has increased by $0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. CSTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CSTL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.69 and its Current Ratio is at 6.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts' ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock's future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on December 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On January 05, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $54.

On January 07, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $59.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on January 07, 2022, with a $59 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when MAETZOLD DEREK J sold 1,339 shares for $23.93 per share. The transaction valued at 32,042 led to the insider holds 67,005 shares of the business.

Oelschlager Kristen M sold 12,677 shares of CSTL for $279,135 on Aug 27 ’25. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 141,116 shares after completing the transaction at $22.02 per share. On Aug 27 ’25, another insider, Oelschlager Kristen M, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 18,007 shares for $21.69 each. As a result, the insider received 390,572 and left with 153,793 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSTL now has a Market Capitalization of 627159488 and an Enterprise Value of 388581024. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.122 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.992.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CSTL is 1.14, which has changed by -0.30816 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CSTL has reached a high of $35.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.90%.

Shares Statistics:

CSTL traded an average of 514.49K shares per day over the past three months and 421310 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.17M. Insiders hold about 2.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.79% stake in the company. Shares short for CSTL as of 1756425600 were 1518009 with a Short Ratio of 2.95, compared to 1753920000 on 1398140. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1518009 and a Short% of Float of 5.9899997.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL) is currently attracting attention from 7.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.56. EPS for the following year is -$1.87, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$0.93 and -$3.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.1M to a low estimate of $70.21M. As of the current estimate, Castle Biosciences Inc’s year-ago sales were $85.78MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.28M. There is a high estimate of $74.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70.49M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSTL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $318.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $316M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $317.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $332.07MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $313.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $326.7M and the low estimate is $299.9M.