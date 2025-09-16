Market Recap Check: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)’s Positive Finish at 51.62, Up/Down 0.70

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ: TECH) closed at $51.62 in the last session, up 0.70% from day before closing price of $51.26. In other words, the price has increased by $0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.01 million shares were traded. TECH stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.045.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TECH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.38 and its Current Ratio is at 3.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

On August 21, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $70.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 ’25 when Nusse Roeland sold 17,040 shares for $56.36 per share. The transaction valued at 960,388 led to the insider holds 44,559 shares of the business.

BAUMGARTNER ROBERT V sold 17,040 shares of TECH for $957,818 on Aug 25 ’25. The Director now owns 44,863 shares after completing the transaction at $56.21 per share. On Aug 25 ’25, another insider, ROELAND NUSSE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,040 shares for $56.36 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TECH now has a Market Capitalization of 8029490688 and an Enterprise Value of 8311341568. As of this moment, Bio-Techne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 113.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.815 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.099.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TECH is 1.48, which has changed by -0.31429332 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TECH has reached a high of $80.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.21%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TECH traded on average about 2.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2184950 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 154.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.75M. Insiders hold about 1.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TECH as of 1756425600 were 5124437 with a Short Ratio of 2.39, compared to 1753920000 on 6335952. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5124437 and a Short% of Float of 3.7900000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TECH is 0.32, which was 0.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0062426846. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.41. The current Payout Ratio is 69.67% for TECH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-11-30 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) is currently in progress, with 13.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.13 and $1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.01. EPS for the following year is $2.24, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $2.44 and $2.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $292.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $298M to a low estimate of $289.52M. As of the current estimate, Bio-Techne Corp’s year-ago sales were $289.46MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $300.07M. There is a high estimate of $306M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $296.13M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TECH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.29B.