Market Recap Check: Genpact Ltd (G)’s Negative Finish at 42.11, Up/Down -0.96

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G) closed at $42.11 in the last session, down -0.96% from day before closing price of $42.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.52 million shares were traded. G stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.08.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at G’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.53 and its Current Ratio is at 1.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

On February 07, 2025, TD Cowen Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $45 to $60.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 21, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Mehta Piyush sold 76,902 shares for $42.58 per share. The transaction valued at 3,274,487 led to the insider holds 134,880 shares of the business.

Kalra Balkrishan sold 55,000 shares of G for $2,384,850 on Sep 11 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 295,246 shares after completing the transaction at $43.36 per share. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, PIYUSH MEHTA, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 76,902 shares for $42.58 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, G now has a Market Capitalization of 7409970688 and an Enterprise Value of 8202222080. As of this moment, Genpact’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.664 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.01.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for G is 0.91, which has changed by 0.09234762 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, G has reached a high of $56.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.91%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, G traded on average about 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1715920 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 174.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.04M. Insiders hold about 8.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.02% stake in the company. Shares short for G as of 1756425600 were 6953400 with a Short Ratio of 4.03, compared to 1753920000 on 6929867. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6953400 and a Short% of Float of 4.5600000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for G is 0.66, which was 0.645 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015169332. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.22.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Genpact Ltd (G) is currently attracting attention from 8.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.57 and $3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.55. EPS for the following year is $3.88, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $3.97 and $3.82.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.27B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of the current estimate, Genpact Ltd’s year-ago sales were $1.21BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.29B. There is a high estimate of $1.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.27B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for G’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.77BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.45B and the low estimate is $5.26B.