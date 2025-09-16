Market Recap Check: Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU)’s Negative Finish at 4.91, Up/Down -2.77

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) closed at $4.91 in the last session, down -2.77% from day before closing price of $5.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21.24 million shares were traded. JBLU stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JBLU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.84 and its Current Ratio is at 0.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on September 08, 2025, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $5 from $4 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 18 ’25 when Hurley Ursula L sold 15,000 shares for $7.50 per share. The transaction valued at 112,500 led to the insider holds 41,833 shares of the business.

Hurley Ursula L bought 15,000 shares of JBLU for $112,500 on Feb 18 ’25. On Feb 04 ’25, another insider, Mittal Nik, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $6.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 614,340 and bolstered with 116,443 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JBLU now has a Market Capitalization of 1836506752 and an Enterprise Value of 8136592384. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.574.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JBLU is 1.84, which has changed by -0.14608693 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JBLU has reached a high of $8.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.57%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JBLU traded on average about 18.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 22080530 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 364.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 291.09M. Insiders hold about 19.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.23% stake in the company. Shares short for JBLU as of 1756425600 were 53813769 with a Short Ratio of 2.85, compared to 1753920000 on 56993070. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 53813769 and a Short% of Float of 14.92.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.44 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 15.0 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$1.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.31B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.34B to a low estimate of $2.29B. As of the current estimate, Jetblue Airways Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.37BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.25B. There is a high estimate of $2.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.19B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBLU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.28BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.91B and the low estimate is $9.44B.