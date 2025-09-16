Market Recap Check: Liquidia Corp (LQDA)’s Positive Finish at 26.77, Up/Down 3.00

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) closed at $26.77 in the last session, up 3.00% from day before closing price of $25.99. In other words, the price has increased by $3.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.77 million shares were traded. LQDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LQDA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.41 and its Current Ratio is at 2.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.26.

On May 19, 2025, Oppenheimer Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $13.

On December 20, 2024, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on December 20, 2024, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when RAMANDEEP SINGH bought 45,524 shares for $25.81 per share.

SINGH RAMAN sold 7,500 shares of LQDA for $220,650 on Sep 03 ’25. The Director now owns 31,255 shares after completing the transaction at $29.42 per share. On Sep 03 ’25, another insider, Singh Raman, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $29.42 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LQDA now has a Market Capitalization of 2304669696 and an Enterprise Value of 2331629312. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 119.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 151.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 120.672 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.036.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LQDA is 0.19, which has changed by 1.7372189 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LQDA has reached a high of $29.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.01%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LQDA traded on average about 2.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2301770 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 85.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.90M. Insiders hold about 17.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LQDA as of 1756425600 were 17116552 with a Short Ratio of 6.72, compared to 1753920000 on 21110055. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17116552 and a Short% of Float of 24.72.

Earnings Estimates

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) is currently under the scrutiny of 3.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.06 and -$1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.47. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.22 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $18.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $38M to a low estimate of $13.1M. As of the current estimate, Liquidia Corp’s year-ago sales were $4.45MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.05M. There is a high estimate of $70M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.71M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LQDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $120M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $328.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $611.2M and the low estimate is $134.69M.