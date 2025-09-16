Market Recap Check: Talkspace Inc (TALK) Finish at $2.56 on Monday

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.26 million shares were traded. TALK stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TALK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 471.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.51 and its Current Ratio is at 6.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on April 03, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On December 09, 2024, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $4.50.

On December 04, 2024, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.Mizuho initiated its Outperform rating on December 04, 2024, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Margolin Gil sold 19,563 shares for $2.58 per share. The transaction valued at 50,473 led to the insider holds 231,297 shares of the business.

Margolin Gil bought 19,563 shares of TALK for $50,473 on Sep 12 ’25. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Margolin Gil, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 3,516 shares for $2.63 each. As a result, the insider received 9,247 and left with 262,616 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TALK now has a Market Capitalization of 428715520 and an Enterprise Value of 325946848. As of this moment, Talkspace’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 158.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.609 whereas that against EBITDA is 407.943.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TALK is 1.12, which has changed by 0.1797235 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TALK has reached a high of $4.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.01%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TALK traded on average about 1.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1058020 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 167.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.22M. Insiders hold about 16.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.72% stake in the company. Shares short for TALK as of 1756425600 were 5448120 with a Short Ratio of 3.59, compared to 1753920000 on 5968345. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5448120 and a Short% of Float of 5.11.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 6.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Talkspace Inc (TALK).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.14 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $57.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $58.7M to a low estimate of $56.7M. As of the current estimate, Talkspace Inc’s year-ago sales were $47.4MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.96M. There is a high estimate of $62.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TALK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $227.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $223.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $225.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $187.59MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $273.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $283.2M and the low estimate is $267.6M.