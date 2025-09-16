Market Recap: Holley Inc (HLLY)’s Positive Momentum%, Closing at $3.11

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Holley Inc (NYSE: HLLY) was $3.11 for the day, up 1.30% from the previous closing price of $3.07. In other words, the price has increased by $1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.15 million shares were traded. HLLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.175 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.015.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HLLY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.18 and its Current Ratio is at 2.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on November 11, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $5.50 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when LOBEL DAVID S sold 14,000,000 shares for $2.63 per share. The transaction valued at 36,820,000 led to the insider holds 26,754,834 shares of the business.

LOBEL DAVID S sold 802,127 shares of HLLY for $1,981,254 on Mar 20 ’25. The Director now owns 40,754,834 shares after completing the transaction at $2.47 per share. On Mar 20 ’25, another insider, Holley Parent Holdings, LLC, who serves as the Owner of the company, bought 802,127 shares for $2.47 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLLY now has a Market Capitalization of 374754976 and an Enterprise Value of 898528384. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.513 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.808.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HLLY is 1.41, which has changed by -0.08529413 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HLLY has reached a high of $4.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.28%.

Shares Statistics:

HLLY traded an average of 814.25K shares per day over the past three months and 1350270 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.47M. Insiders hold about 57.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.31% stake in the company. Shares short for HLLY as of 1756425600 were 1383649 with a Short Ratio of 1.70, compared to 1753920000 on 1869084. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1383649 and a Short% of Float of 2.18.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 6.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Holley Inc (HLLY).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $136.5M to a low estimate of $130M. As of the current estimate, Holley Inc’s year-ago sales were $134.04MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $139.4M. There is a high estimate of $142.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $137M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $598.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $586.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $591.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $602.22MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $621.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $637.3M and the low estimate is $597.74M.