Market Recap: Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $3.87

The closing price of Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) was $3.87 for the day, down -0.26% from the previous closing price of $3.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.81 million shares were traded. INDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0155 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INDI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.72 and its Current Ratio is at 4.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on January 24, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

On February 23, 2024, Craig Hallum reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $10.

On December 01, 2023, CJS Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Market Outperform rating and target price of $15.CJS Securities initiated its Market Outperform rating on December 01, 2023, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when DONALD KENNETH MCCLYMONT bought 200,000 shares for $3.88 per share.

Wittmann Michael sold 20,908 shares of INDI for $82,587 on Sep 10 ’25. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 94,005 shares after completing the transaction at $3.95 per share. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, DONALD KENNETH MCCLYMONT, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 150,000 shares for $3.90 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INDI now has a Market Capitalization of 768396224 and an Enterprise Value of 969565504. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.454 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.641.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INDI is 2.35, which has changed by 0.015748024 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INDI has reached a high of $5.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.23%.

Shares Statistics:

INDI traded an average of 4.11M shares per day over the past three months and 3077040 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 196.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.17M. Insiders hold about 10.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for INDI as of 1756425600 were 56748689 with a Short Ratio of 13.80, compared to 1753920000 on 55754486. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 56748689 and a Short% of Float of 33.099996999999995.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) is currently in progress, with 6.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.1M to a low estimate of $53.8M. As of the current estimate, Indie Semiconductor Inc’s year-ago sales were $53.97MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $62.32M. There is a high estimate of $65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $224.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $219M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $222.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $216.68MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $292.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300M and the low estimate is $280.2M.