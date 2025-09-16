Market Recap: NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $6.74

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) was $6.74 for the day, down -1.46% from the previous closing price of $6.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.17 million shares were traded. NEXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.1199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.405.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NEXT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 20.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 20.40.

On September 12, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On July 25, 2025, Seaport Research Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Seaport Research Partners initiated its Buy rating on July 25, 2025, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Schatzman Matthew K bought 281,500 shares for $7.14 per share. The transaction valued at 2,009,628 led to the insider holds 5,246,316 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEXT now has a Market Capitalization of 1791997440 and an Enterprise Value of 8529077760.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NEXT is 1.85, which has changed by 0.35887098 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NEXT has reached a high of $12.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -34.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.89%.

Shares Statistics:

NEXT traded an average of 3.26M shares per day over the past three months and 6133070 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 257.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.36M. Insiders hold about 36.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.79% stake in the company. Shares short for NEXT as of 1756425600 were 9786176 with a Short Ratio of 3.00, compared to 1753920000 on 8302793. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9786176 and a Short% of Float of 6.36.