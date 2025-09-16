Market Resilience: Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) Finishes Weak at 1.63, Down -1.81

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLR) closed the day trading at $1.63 down -1.81% from the previous closing price of $1.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.8 million shares were traded. ALLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6887 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.57.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALLR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.31 and its Current Ratio is at 2.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ascendiant Capital Markets on July 28, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLR now has a Market Capitalization of 24268580 and an Enterprise Value of 7404006.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALLR is 0.19, which has changed by -0.45484948 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALLR has reached a high of $3.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.80%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALLR traded about 7.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALLR traded about 1624130 shares per day. A total of 14.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.17M. Insiders hold about 23.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.33% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLR as of 1756425600 were 3139506 with a Short Ratio of 0.44, compared to 1753920000 on 566970. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3139506 and a Short% of Float of 21.47.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) reflects the combined expertise of 1.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.88 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$0.83.