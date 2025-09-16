Market Resilience: Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) Finishes Weak at 1.54, Down -29.03

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGTX) closed the day trading at $1.54 down -29.03% from the previous closing price of $2.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$29.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.86 million shares were traded. CGTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CGTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.54 and its Current Ratio is at 1.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on December 19, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $1.50 from $1 previously.

On November 03, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on November 03, 2021, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 ’25 when Ricciardi Lisa bought 38,851 shares for $0.77 per share. The transaction valued at 30,001 led to the insider holds 38,851 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGTX now has a Market Capitalization of 191445088 and an Enterprise Value of 102872184.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CGTX is 1.31, which has changed by 1.6190476 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CGTX has reached a high of $3.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.38%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CGTX traded about 11.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CGTX traded about 4832380 shares per day. A total of 88.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.90M. Insiders hold about 19.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.95% stake in the company. Shares short for CGTX as of 1756425600 were 9205855 with a Short Ratio of 0.83, compared to 1753920000 on 5319846. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9205855 and a Short% of Float of 11.2399995.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.37.