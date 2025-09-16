Market Resilience: MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (YGMZ) Finishes Weak at 0.75, Down -2.49

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: YGMZ) closed the day trading at $0.75 down -2.49% from the previous closing price of $0.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.22 million shares were traded. YGMZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7338.

For a better understanding of YGMZ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YGMZ now has a Market Capitalization of 59042912 and an Enterprise Value of 66652344. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.649 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.638.

The Beta on a monthly basis for YGMZ is 0.79, which has changed by -0.32342345 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, YGMZ has reached a high of $1.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.42%.

Over the past 3-months, YGMZ traded about 96.37K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, YGMZ traded about 265110 shares per day. A total of 76.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.99M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.15% stake in the company. Shares short for YGMZ as of 1756425600 were 136461 with a Short Ratio of 1.42, compared to 1753920000 on 150025. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 136461 and a Short% of Float of 0.18000001.