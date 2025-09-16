Market Resilience: Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Finishes Weak at 37.3, Down -1.74

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL) closed the day trading at $37.3 down -1.74% from the previous closing price of $37.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. RIGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.7.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RIGL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $1.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 04 ’25 when Schorno Dean L sold 2,036 shares for $20.92 per share. The transaction valued at 42,595 led to the insider holds 58,969 shares of the business.

Schorno Dean L sold 1,734 shares of RIGL for $38,020 on Feb 05 ’25. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 57,235 shares after completing the transaction at $21.93 per share. On Feb 04 ’25, another insider, Santos David A, who serves as the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 2,125 shares for $20.92 each. As a result, the insider received 44,457 and left with 53,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIGL now has a Market Capitalization of 669061248 and an Enterprise Value of 621727808. As of this moment, Rigel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.321 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.81.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RIGL is 1.26, which has changed by 1.7266083 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RIGL has reached a high of $43.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.29%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RIGL traded about 514.26K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RIGL traded about 649460 shares per day. A total of 17.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.45M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.71% stake in the company. Shares short for RIGL as of 1756425600 were 2005855 with a Short Ratio of 3.90, compared to 1753920000 on 2511219. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2005855 and a Short% of Float of 11.48.

Earnings Estimates

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 6.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.02 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.91. EPS for the following year is $3.31, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $5.78 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $61.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.6M to a low estimate of $59.1M. As of the current estimate, Rigel Pharmaceuticals’s year-ago sales were $55.31MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.77M. There is a high estimate of $69.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $290.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $275M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $281.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $179.28MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $270.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $346.4M and the low estimate is $232.65M.