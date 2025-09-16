Market Update: Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (CGEM) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $6.35

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGEM) closed at $6.35 down -2.76% from its previous closing price of $6.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. CGEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.315.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cullinan Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.83 and its Current Ratio is at 9.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On October 24, 2024, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.UBS initiated its Buy rating on October 24, 2024, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 ’25 when Jones Jeffrey Alan sold 4,895 shares for $8.53 per share. The transaction valued at 41,754 led to the insider holds 174,164 shares of the business.

AHMED NADIM sold 12,529 shares of CGEM for $106,872 on Feb 25 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 430,621 shares after completing the transaction at $8.53 per share. On Feb 25 ’25, another insider, Michaelson Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 3,756 shares for $8.53 each. As a result, the insider received 32,039 and left with 142,004 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGEM now has a Market Capitalization of 385755520 and an Enterprise Value of 111159384.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CGEM is -0.08, which has changed by -0.63167053 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CGEM has reached a high of $18.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.80%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CGEM has traded an average of 409.60K shares per day and 744320 over the past ten days. A total of 59.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.28M. Insiders hold about 38.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.66% stake in the company. Shares short for CGEM as of 1756425600 were 6244014 with a Short Ratio of 15.24, compared to 1753920000 on 6445305. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6244014 and a Short% of Float of 12.23.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (CGEM) is currently attracting attention from 8.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.91, with high estimates of -$0.83 and low estimates of -$1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.31 and -$4.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.67. EPS for the following year is -$3.62, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$2.59 and -$4.4.