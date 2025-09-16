Market Update: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $154.55

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) closed at $154.55 down -0.99% from its previous closing price of $156.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. EPAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $158.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $152.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of EPAM Systems Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.17 and its Current Ratio is at 3.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on April 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $170.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 ’25 when Shnayder Boris sold 10,500 shares for $183.97 per share. The transaction valued at 1,931,685 led to the insider holds 15,534 shares of the business.

Boris Shnayder bought 10,500 shares of EPAM for $1,932,000 on May 22 ’25. On Mar 05 ’25, another insider, Sergey Yezhkov, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 18,000 shares for $200.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPAM now has a Market Capitalization of 8693731328 and an Enterprise Value of 7729886208. As of this moment, EPAM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.524 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.818.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EPAM is 1.68, which has changed by -0.22879243 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EPAM has reached a high of $269.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $138.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.74%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EPAM has traded an average of 741.85K shares per day and 912750 over the past ten days. A total of 55.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.59M. Insiders hold about 3.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.92% stake in the company. Shares short for EPAM as of 1756425600 were 2044442 with a Short Ratio of 2.76, compared to 1753920000 on 1729052. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2044442 and a Short% of Float of 4.35.

Earnings Estimates

EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) is currently under the scrutiny of 12.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.9, with high estimates of $2.95 and low estimates of $2.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.26 and $10.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.08. EPS for the following year is $12.2, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $12.85 and $11.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.38B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.38B to a low estimate of $1.37B. As of the current estimate, EPAM Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.17BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.38B. There is a high estimate of $1.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.35B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.73BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.93B and the low estimate is $5.66B.