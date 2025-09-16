Market Update: Fox Corporation (FOX) Sees Positive Movement%, Closing at $53.08

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) closed at $53.08 up 0.55% from its previous closing price of $52.79. In other words, the price has increased by $0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.06 million shares were traded. FOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fox Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.76 and its Current Ratio is at 2.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when MFT SH Family Trust sold 51,113,409 shares for $40.40 per share. The transaction valued at 2,065,122,533 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Tomsic Steven sold 39,642 shares of FOX for $2,192,203 on Jun 03 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 133,923 shares after completing the transaction at $55.30 per share. On Jun 04 ’25, another insider, Tomsic Steven, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,607 shares for $55.37 each. As a result, the insider received 310,460 and left with 133,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOX now has a Market Capitalization of 24666224640 and an Enterprise Value of 26156048384. As of this moment, Fox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.605 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.424.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FOX is 0.59, which has changed by 0.4177351 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FOX has reached a high of $57.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.23%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FOX has traded an average of 1.39M shares per day and 3018770 over the past ten days. A total of 235.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.65M. Insiders hold about 70.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.49% stake in the company. Shares short for FOX as of 1756425600 were 3169113 with a Short Ratio of 2.27, compared to 1753920000 on 3797598. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3169113 and a Short% of Float of 2.4.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FOX is 0.55, from 0.54 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01022921. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.47.