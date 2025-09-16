Market Update: Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $5.84

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) closed at $5.84 down -1.35% from its previous closing price of $5.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.84 million shares were traded. NWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.795.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Newell Brands Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.57 and its Current Ratio is at 1.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.85.

On December 09, 2024, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $17.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on November 20, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 ’25 when Huet Melanie Arlene sold 8,800 shares for $5.11 per share. The transaction valued at 44,968 led to the insider holds 52,007 shares of the business.

Huet Melanie Arlene bought 8,800 shares of NWL for $44,988 on Aug 05 ’25. On Dec 06 ’24, another insider, Platt Tracy L, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 23,343 shares for $10.31 each. As a result, the insider received 240,666 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NWL now has a Market Capitalization of 2481071360 and an Enterprise Value of 8149543936. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.102 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.89.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NWL is 1.03, which has changed by -0.21820617 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NWL has reached a high of $11.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.73%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NWL has traded an average of 8.26M shares per day and 8058250 over the past ten days. A total of 417.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 416.70M. Insiders hold about 0.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.35% stake in the company. Shares short for NWL as of 1756425600 were 36419793 with a Short Ratio of 4.41, compared to 1753920000 on 32387975. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 36419793 and a Short% of Float of 14.099999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NWL is 0.28, from 0.28 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.047297295. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.87.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.88B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.89B to a low estimate of $1.85B. As of the current estimate, Newell Brands Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.95BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.96B. There is a high estimate of $2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.89B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.58BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.55B and the low estimate is $7.3B.