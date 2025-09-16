Market Update: Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) Sees Positive Movement%, Closing at $38.73

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR) closed at $38.73 up 0.08% from its previous closing price of $38.7. In other words, the price has increased by $0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.04 million shares were traded. SPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.445.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.77.

On February 08, 2024, TD Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $27 to $35.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPR now has a Market Capitalization of 4547637760 and an Enterprise Value of 9617046528. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.532 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.652.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SPR is 1.73, which has changed by 0.17186081 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SPR has reached a high of $42.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.07%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPR has traded an average of 951.53K shares per day and 967400 over the past ten days. A total of 117.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.56M. Insiders hold about 0.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.96% stake in the company. Shares short for SPR as of 1756425600 were 10387444 with a Short Ratio of 10.92, compared to 1753920000 on 10022418. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10387444 and a Short% of Float of 10.11.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 3.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.31 and -$10.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.0. EPS for the following year is $1.8, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $4.0 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.92B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.06B to a low estimate of $1.71B. As of the current estimate, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.47BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.15B. There is a high estimate of $2.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.73B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.32BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.72B and the low estimate is $7.92B.