Market Watch: BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $8.76

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, BBVA Argentina ADR’s stock clocked out at $8.76, down -2.77% from its previous closing price of $9.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.8 million shares were traded. BBAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.0767 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.68.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BBAR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Itau BBA on May 20, 2025, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On December 16, 2024, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $27.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBAR now has a Market Capitalization of 1901822336 and an Enterprise Value of -356008656896. As of this moment, BBVA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.154.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BBAR is 1.21, which has changed by -0.22751325 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BBAR has reached a high of $24.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -38.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -51.46%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BBAR traded 793.95K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1410770 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 204.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.01M. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.51% stake in the company. Shares short for BBAR as of 1756425600 were 1208577 with a Short Ratio of 1.52, compared to 1753920000 on 1823175. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1208577 and a Short% of Float of 3.32.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.87. The current Payout Ratio is 81.67% for BBAR, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-08-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2009-09-22 when the company split stock in a 1138:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) is a result of the insights provided by 1.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.7, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.99 and $1.41.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $822.54B. There is a high estimate of $822.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $822.54B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.89T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.12T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.44T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.22TBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.14T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.19T and the low estimate is $3.6T.