Market Watch Highlights: Accenture plc (ACN) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 237.87

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, Accenture plc’s stock clocked out at $237.87, down -0.28% from its previous closing price of $238.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.37 million shares were traded. ACN stock price reached its highest trading level at $242.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $235.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.46 and its Current Ratio is at 1.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

On July 28, 2025, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Reduce rating and target price of $240.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 ’25 when Macchi Mauro sold 500 shares for $282.34 per share. The transaction valued at 141,171 led to the insider holds 2,283 shares of the business.

Sweet Julie Spellman sold 2,251 shares of ACN for $635,789 on Jul 11 ’25. The Chair and CEO now owns 8,109 shares after completing the transaction at $282.45 per share. On Jul 11 ’25, another insider, Beatty Angela, who serves as the Chief Leadership & HR Officer of the company, sold 203 shares for $282.34 each. As a result, the insider received 57,315 and left with 5,249 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACN now has a Market Capitalization of 148575256576 and an Enterprise Value of 147680624640. As of this moment, Accenture’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.156 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.55.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACN is 1.29, which has changed by -0.2942381 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACN has reached a high of $398.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $236.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.62%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACN traded 4.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4382200 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 622.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 621.17M. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.58% stake in the company. Shares short for ACN as of 1756425600 were 13414725 with a Short Ratio of 3.21, compared to 1753920000 on 12403783. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13414725 and a Short% of Float of 2.15.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.92, ACN has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.024817642. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.42.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Accenture plc (ACN) is currently in the spotlight, with 14.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.72, with high estimates of $3.93 and low estimates of $3.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.14 and $12.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.88. EPS for the following year is $13.8, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $14.21 and $13.17.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $17.33B. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.49B to a low estimate of $17.14B. As of the current estimate, Accenture plc’s year-ago sales were $16.41BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.44B. There is a high estimate of $18.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.75B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $69.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $69.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $64.9BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $73.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $74.62B and the low estimate is $71.67B.