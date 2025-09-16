Market Watch Highlights: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 56.3

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Cheesecake Factory Inc’s stock clocked out at $56.3, down -0.41% from its previous closing price of $56.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.51 million shares were traded. CAKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.7599 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.09.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CAKE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.42 and its Current Ratio is at 0.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on July 11, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $75 from $65 previously.

On July 10, 2025, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $67.

JP Morgan reiterated its Underweight rating for the stock on June 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when Gordon David M sold 43,335 shares for $63.06 per share. The transaction valued at 2,732,839 led to the insider holds 24,532 shares of the business.

David M Gordon bought 43,335 shares of CAKE for $2,807,241 on Aug 14 ’25. On Jul 31 ’25, another insider, CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,388 shares for $65.88 each. As a result, the insider received 816,121 and left with 6,806 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAKE now has a Market Capitalization of 2815782656 and an Enterprise Value of 4420105728. As of this moment, Cheesecake’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.205 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.992.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CAKE is 1.08, which has changed by 0.47035778 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CAKE has reached a high of $69.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.13%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CAKE traded 1.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1196860 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.89M. Insiders hold about 7.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.23% stake in the company. Shares short for CAKE as of 1756425600 were 8667176 with a Short Ratio of 6.13, compared to 1753920000 on 8384607. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8667176 and a Short% of Float of 26.16.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.08, CAKE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.019104902. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.55. The current Payout Ratio is 33.74% for CAKE, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-12-09 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.