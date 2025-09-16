Market Watch Highlights: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 56.3

Nora Barnes

Updated on:

Technology

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Cheesecake Factory Inc’s stock clocked out at $56.3, down -0.41% from its previous closing price of $56.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.51 million shares were traded. CAKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.7599 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.09.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CAKE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.42 and its Current Ratio is at 0.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on July 11, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $75 from $65 previously.

On July 10, 2025, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $67.

JP Morgan reiterated its Underweight rating for the stock on June 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when Gordon David M sold 43,335 shares for $63.06 per share. The transaction valued at 2,732,839 led to the insider holds 24,532 shares of the business.

David M Gordon bought 43,335 shares of CAKE for $2,807,241 on Aug 14 ’25. On Jul 31 ’25, another insider, CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,388 shares for $65.88 each. As a result, the insider received 816,121 and left with 6,806 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAKE now has a Market Capitalization of 2815782656 and an Enterprise Value of 4420105728. As of this moment, Cheesecake’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.205 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.992.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CAKE is 1.08, which has changed by 0.47035778 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CAKE has reached a high of $69.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.13%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CAKE traded 1.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1196860 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.89M. Insiders hold about 7.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.23% stake in the company. Shares short for CAKE as of 1756425600 were 8667176 with a Short Ratio of 6.13, compared to 1753920000 on 8384607. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8667176 and a Short% of Float of 26.16.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.08, CAKE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.019104902. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.55. The current Payout Ratio is 33.74% for CAKE, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-12-09 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.