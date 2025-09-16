Market Watch Highlights: Diageo plc ADR (DEO) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 100.46

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Diageo plc ADR’s stock clocked out at $100.46, down -1.24% from its previous closing price of $101.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.69 million shares were traded. DEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.4653 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DEO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.93.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DEO now has a Market Capitalization of 56387596288 and an Enterprise Value of 247306911744. As of this moment, Diageo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.216 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.418.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DEO is 0.61, which has changed by -0.24692655 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DEO has reached a high of $142.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.81%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DEO traded 1.21M shares on average per day over the past three months and 925150 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 555.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 555.57M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.97% stake in the company. Shares short for DEO as of 1756425600 were 1777765 with a Short Ratio of 1.47, compared to 1753920000 on 919665. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1777765 and a Short% of Float of 0.32.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.035, DEO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.62. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01017499. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.56.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.04 and $6.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.77. EPS for the following year is $7.06, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $7.35 and $6.52.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.79B. There is a high estimate of $5.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.79B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.25BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.76B and the low estimate is $20.35B.