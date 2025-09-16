Market Watch Highlights: Diageo plc ADR (DEO) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 100.46

Nora Barnes

Updated on:

Technology

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Diageo plc ADR’s stock clocked out at $100.46, down -1.24% from its previous closing price of $101.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.69 million shares were traded. DEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.4653 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DEO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.93.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DEO now has a Market Capitalization of 56387596288 and an Enterprise Value of 247306911744. As of this moment, Diageo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.216 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.418.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DEO is 0.61, which has changed by -0.24692655 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DEO has reached a high of $142.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.81%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DEO traded 1.21M shares on average per day over the past three months and 925150 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 555.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 555.57M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.97% stake in the company. Shares short for DEO as of 1756425600 were 1777765 with a Short Ratio of 1.47, compared to 1753920000 on 919665. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1777765 and a Short% of Float of 0.32.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.035, DEO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.62. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01017499. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.56.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.04 and $6.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.77. EPS for the following year is $7.06, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $7.35 and $6.52.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.79B. There is a high estimate of $5.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.79B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.25BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.76B and the low estimate is $20.35B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.