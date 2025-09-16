Market Watch Highlights: Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 12.24

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s stock clocked out at $12.24, down -2.16% from its previous closing price of $12.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. SEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.204.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SEM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on April 16, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On February 24, 2025, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $23.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 ’25 when Khanuja Parvinderjit S. bought 21,000 shares for $15.02 per share. The transaction valued at 315,420 led to the insider holds 65,089 shares of the business.

CHERNOW DAVID S sold 225,000 shares of SEM for $4,050,000 on Apr 28 ’25. The CEO now owns 714,516 shares after completing the transaction at $18.00 per share. On Apr 28 ’25, another insider, CHERNOW DAVID S, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 225,000 shares for $18.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEM now has a Market Capitalization of 1551101696 and an Enterprise Value of 4677065728. As of this moment, Select’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.886 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.315.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SEM is 1.29, which has changed by -0.34925693 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SEM has reached a high of $22.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.38%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SEM traded 1.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 881630 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 122.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.39M. Insiders hold about 15.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.05% stake in the company. Shares short for SEM as of 1756425600 were 3575656 with a Short Ratio of 3.16, compared to 1753920000 on 3130785. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3575656 and a Short% of Float of 6.79.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.313, SEM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.25. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.025019983The current Payout Ratio is 30.18% for SEM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-13 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-13. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-11-26 when the company split stock in a 1856:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) is currently being evaluated by a team of 6.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.19 and $1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $1.27, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $1.33B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.35B to a low estimate of $1.31B. As of the current estimate, Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.76BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.37B. There is a high estimate of $1.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.36B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.19BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.71B and the low estimate is $5.6B.