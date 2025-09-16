Market Watch Highlights: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (TPVG) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 6.41

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp’s stock clocked out at $6.41, down -3.03% from its previous closing price of $6.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.17 million shares were traded. TPVG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.746 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.3.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TPVG’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 17, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $6.50 from $7.50 previously.

On November 07, 2024, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Underperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $7.50.

Ladenburg Thalmann Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 09, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8.50 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Labe James bought 54,000 shares for $6.72 per share. The transaction valued at 362,966 led to the insider holds 542,435 shares of the business.

Labe James bought 48,800 shares of TPVG for $330,220 on Sep 03 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 591,235 shares after completing the transaction at $6.77 per share. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Srivastava Sajal, who serves as the President and CIO of the company, bought 54,000 shares for $6.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 362,966 and bolstered with 542,435 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPVG now has a Market Capitalization of 258474912 and an Enterprise Value of 619678208. As of this moment, TriplePoint’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.363.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TPVG is 1.51, which has changed by -0.10349649 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TPVG has reached a high of $8.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.64%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TPVG traded 326.06K shares on average per day over the past three months and 377860 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.74M. Insiders hold about 1.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.24% stake in the company. Shares short for TPVG as of 1756425600 were 2285100 with a Short Ratio of 7.01, compared to 1753920000 on 2260424. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2285100 and a Short% of Float of 5.75.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.2, TPVG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.18154313. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.58.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.19 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.13. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $1.19 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $24.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.7M to a low estimate of $23.64M. As of the current estimate, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp’s year-ago sales were $26.52MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.45M. There is a high estimate of $25.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.91M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPVG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $93.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $94.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.65MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $100.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $102.3M and the low estimate is $97.1M.