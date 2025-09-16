Market Watch: Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $100.19

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Integer Holdings Corp’s stock clocked out at $100.19, down -1.13% from its previous closing price of $101.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. ITGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.73.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ITGR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 151.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.18 and its Current Ratio is at 3.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

On March 28, 2025, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $145.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 ’25 when MAXWELL MARTIN C sold 8,720 shares for $120.56 per share. The transaction valued at 1,051,279 led to the insider holds 22,170 shares of the business.

Spence Donald J sold 14,739 shares of ITGR for $1,774,340 on Jun 04 ’25. The Director now owns 18,781 shares after completing the transaction at $120.38 per share. On Jun 05 ’25, another insider, MAXWELL MARTIN C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,720 shares for $120.67 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ITGR now has a Market Capitalization of 3510136576 and an Enterprise Value of 4808113152. As of this moment, Integer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.679 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.445.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ITGR is 0.98, which has changed by -0.20559782 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ITGR has reached a high of $146.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.29%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ITGR traded 404.11K shares on average per day over the past three months and 390330 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.26M. Insiders hold about 2.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.22% stake in the company. Shares short for ITGR as of 1756425600 were 2297750 with a Short Ratio of 5.69, compared to 1753920000 on 2333281. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2297750 and a Short% of Float of 9.1000006.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 8.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.82, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.43 and $6.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.36. EPS for the following year is $7.13, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $7.26 and $6.96.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $466.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $470.73M to a low estimate of $462.61M. As of the current estimate, Integer Holdings Corp’s year-ago sales were $431.42MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $485.87M. There is a high estimate of $491.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $477M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.72BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.02B and the low estimate is $1.97B.