Market Watch: Universal Display Corp (OLED)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $134.16

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Universal Display Corp’s stock clocked out at $134.16, down -1.72% from its previous closing price of $136.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.89 million shares were traded. OLED stock price reached its highest trading level at $137.515 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $133.4432.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OLED’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.39 and its Current Ratio is at 8.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on January 02, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $200 from $220 previously.

On October 31, 2024, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $250 to $225.

TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 02, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $210 to $250.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when Millard Brian sold 2,651 shares for $140.75 per share. The transaction valued at 373,122 led to the insider holds 13,000 shares of the business.

Millard Brian bought 2,651 shares of OLED for $373,122 on Aug 19 ’25. On Nov 04 ’24, another insider, LACERTE LAWRENCE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 742 shares for $180.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 134,220 and bolstered with 122,372 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLED now has a Market Capitalization of 6488889856 and an Enterprise Value of 5873816576. As of this moment, Universal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.873 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.44.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OLED is 1.55, which has changed by -0.3445378 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OLED has reached a high of $215.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $103.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.41%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OLED traded 521.89K shares on average per day over the past three months and 679740 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.62M. Insiders hold about 8.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.53% stake in the company. Shares short for OLED as of 1756425600 were 1788378 with a Short Ratio of 3.43, compared to 1753920000 on 1713896. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1788378 and a Short% of Float of 4.8299997999999995.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.7, OLED has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.70. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012453301. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.75.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 5.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Universal Display Corp (OLED) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.23 and $5.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.13. EPS for the following year is $5.62, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $6.14 and $5.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $165.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $171.3M to a low estimate of $159.4M. As of the current estimate, Universal Display Corp’s year-ago sales were $161.63MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $174.5M. There is a high estimate of $182.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $171.15M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $677M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $670.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $674.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $647.68MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $751.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $794M and the low estimate is $709.82M.