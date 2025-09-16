Market Watch: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $255.08

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Verisk Analytics Inc’s stock clocked out at $255.08, down -2.72% from its previous closing price of $262.2. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.4 million shares were traded. VRSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $263.6699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $254.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VRSK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 56.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.53 and its Current Ratio is at 1.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on September 03, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $320.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $310.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 03 ’25 when Daffan Nicholas sold 5,420 shares for $265.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,436,300 led to the insider holds 54,337 shares of the business.

Daffan Nicholas bought 5,420 shares of VRSK for $1,436,300 on Sep 03 ’25. On Aug 15 ’25, another insider, Mann Elizabeth, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 300 shares for $268.00 each. As a result, the insider received 80,400 and left with 15,465 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRSK now has a Market Capitalization of 36633317376 and an Enterprise Value of 38437294080. As of this moment, Verisk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 114.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.558.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VRSK is 0.87, which has changed by -0.044715762 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VRSK has reached a high of $322.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $259.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.11%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VRSK traded 1.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1063650 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.32M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.94% stake in the company. Shares short for VRSK as of 1756425600 were 2685438 with a Short Ratio of 2.57, compared to 1753920000 on 2498000. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2685438 and a Short% of Float of 2.18.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.68, VRSK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.74. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.006418338. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.59.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.67, with high estimates of $1.73 and low estimates of $1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.1 and $6.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.0. EPS for the following year is $7.78, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $8.15 and $7.42.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $776.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $782.4M to a low estimate of $767.2M. As of the current estimate, Verisk Analytics Inc’s year-ago sales were $725.3MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $820.9M. There is a high estimate of $827.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $808.5M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.88BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.52B and the low estimate is $3.4B.