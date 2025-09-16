Metric Analysis: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) closed at $86.41 down -0.46% from its previous closing price of $86.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.82 million shares were traded. QRVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Qorvo Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.01 and its Current Ratio is at 2.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on July 30, 2025, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $95 from $80 previously.

On July 10, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $90.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 30, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $95.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 ’25 when Chesley Philip sold 2,664 shares for $90.09 per share. The transaction valued at 240,000 led to the insider holds 33,592 shares of the business.

Chesley Philip bought 2,664 shares of QRVO for $240,000 on Aug 15 ’25. On May 16 ’25, another insider, Chesley Philip, who serves as the SVP, High Performance Analog of the company, sold 6,004 shares for $78.49 each. As a result, the insider received 471,254 and left with 28,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QRVO now has a Market Capitalization of 8006258688 and an Enterprise Value of 8389977088. As of this moment, Qorvo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 100.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.298 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.361.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QRVO is 1.42, which has changed by -0.13590002 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QRVO has reached a high of $108.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.62%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QRVO has traded an average of 1.78M shares per day and 1814460 over the past ten days. A total of 92.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.85M. Insiders hold about 0.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.58% stake in the company. Shares short for QRVO as of 1756425600 were 2907307 with a Short Ratio of 1.64, compared to 1753920000 on 4874514. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2907307 and a Short% of Float of 4.3.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Qorvo Inc (QRVO) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 21.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.79, with high estimates of $2.38 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.96 and $5.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.11. EPS for the following year is $6.96, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $8.35 and $6.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.03B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.07B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Qorvo Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.05BFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $976.54M. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $900M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QRVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.72BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.1B and the low estimate is $3.77B.