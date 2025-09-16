Metric Analysis: Savara Inc (SVRA)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) closed at $3.61 up 1.40% from its previous closing price of $3.56. In other words, the price has increased by $1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. SVRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.645 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Savara Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.08 and its Current Ratio is at 11.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

On May 29, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $2.

On December 20, 2024, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on December 20, 2024, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 ’25 when Hawkins Richard J bought 48,225 shares for $2.04 per share. The transaction valued at 98,572 led to the insider holds 115,466 shares of the business.

McCracken Joseph S bought 10,000 shares of SVRA for $20,825 on May 29 ’25. The Director now owns 260,837 shares after completing the transaction at $2.08 per share. On Mar 31 ’25, another insider, RAMSAY DAVID A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 150,000 shares for $2.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 416,250 and bolstered with 2,513,642 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SVRA now has a Market Capitalization of 623941504 and an Enterprise Value of 643450240.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SVRA is 0.45, which has changed by -0.18510157 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SVRA has reached a high of $4.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.14%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SVRA has traded an average of 1.40M shares per day and 2042040 over the past ten days. A total of 172.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.25M. Insiders hold about 53.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SVRA as of 1756425600 were 15679540 with a Short Ratio of 11.23, compared to 1753920000 on 19064397. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15679540 and a Short% of Float of 10.89.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Savara Inc (SVRA) is currently in the spotlight, with 5.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.76.