Metric Analysis: SITE Centers Corp (SITC)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, SITE Centers Corp (NYSE: SITC) closed at $8.73 down -1.13% from its previous closing price of $8.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.26 million shares were traded. SITC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.9329 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SITE Centers Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 366.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.66 and its Current Ratio is at 1.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on September 09, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 02, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 ’24 when Cattonar John M sold 8,794 shares for $15.22 per share. The transaction valued at 133,824 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Cattonar John M bought 8,794 shares of SITC for $135,955 on Dec 23 ’24. On Dec 17 ’24, another insider, Sweeney Dawn M., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,490 shares for $15.40 each. As a result, the insider received 115,314 and left with 21,592 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SITC now has a Market Capitalization of 459071392 and an Enterprise Value of 592496960. As of this moment, SITE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.418 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.043.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SITC is 1.36, which has changed by -0.85170716 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SITC has reached a high of $11.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.06%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SITC has traded an average of 1.70M shares per day and 1418838 over the past ten days. A total of 52.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.58M. Insiders hold about 5.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.34% stake in the company. Shares short for SITC as of 1756425600 were 2743242 with a Short Ratio of 1.61, compared to 1753920000 on 2066405. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2743242 and a Short% of Float of 9.53.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.27. The current Payout Ratio is 4.55% for SITC, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-06-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-08-19 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of SITE Centers Corp (SITC) is underway, with the input of 1.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $26.75M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $31.3M to a low estimate of $22.2M. As of the current estimate, SITE Centers Corp’s year-ago sales were $89.43MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.58M. There is a high estimate of $31.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.96M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SITC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $134M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $87.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $110.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $271.09MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $108.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $126.3M and the low estimate is $89.92M.