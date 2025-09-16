Metric Analysis: Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) closed at $3.02 down -1.63% from its previous closing price of $3.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.0 million shares were traded. TSHA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.48 and its Current Ratio is at 12.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on July 11, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On June 27, 2024, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.

On April 09, 2024, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $9.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on April 09, 2024, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when Nagendran Sukumar sold 200,000 shares for $3.23 per share. The transaction valued at 646,000 led to the insider holds 1,006,439 shares of the business.

Nagendran Sukumar bought 200,000 shares of TSHA for $652,000 on Sep 10 ’25. On Aug 21 ’25, another insider, Nagendran Sukumar, who serves as the President and Head of R&D of the company, sold 57,054 shares for $2.85 each. As a result, the insider received 162,604 and left with 1,165,289 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSHA now has a Market Capitalization of 837479232 and an Enterprise Value of 570843584. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 101.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 70.492 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.486.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TSHA is 0.96, which has changed by 0.38532114 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TSHA has reached a high of $3.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.21%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TSHA has traded an average of 3.06M shares per day and 4350610 over the past ten days. A total of 272.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.28M. Insiders hold about 18.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TSHA as of 1756425600 were 40775033 with a Short Ratio of 13.33, compared to 1753920000 on 38208254. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 40775033 and a Short% of Float of 16.700001.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) is currently being evaluated by a team of 4.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSHA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.33M