Metric Analysis: Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) closed at $24.08 down -2.92% from its previous closing price of $24.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.82 million shares were traded. VKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.84.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Viking Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.86 and its Current Ratio is at 25.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 29, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $104.

On April 08, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $30.

On February 13, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $102.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on February 13, 2025, with a $102 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 ’25 when Lian Brian sold 26,889 shares for $27.80 per share. The transaction valued at 747,633 led to the insider holds 2,388,014 shares of the business.

ZANTE GREG sold 4,266 shares of VKTX for $118,428 on Jul 03 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 168,660 shares after completing the transaction at $27.76 per share. On Jul 03 ’25, another insider, Mancini Marianna, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 4,266 shares for $27.77 each. As a result, the insider received 118,473 and left with 377,535 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VKTX now has a Market Capitalization of 2708237824 and an Enterprise Value of 4609627648.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VKTX is 0.65, which has changed by -0.617334 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VKTX has reached a high of $81.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.93%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VKTX has traded an average of 5.98M shares per day and 5044130 over the past ten days. A total of 112.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.09M. Insiders hold about 2.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.15% stake in the company. Shares short for VKTX as of 1756425600 were 26677306 with a Short Ratio of 4.46, compared to 1753920000 on 28698835. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26677306 and a Short% of Float of 28.46.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.7 and -$2.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.34. EPS for the following year is -$2.99, with 12.0 analysts recommending between -$1.91 and -$4.35.