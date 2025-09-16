Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Cocrystal Pharma Inc (COCP) Through its Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $1.58 in the prior trading day, Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP) closed at $1.43, down -9.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.88 million shares were traded. COCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COCP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.69 and its Current Ratio is at 3.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on July 08, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COCP now has a Market Capitalization of 14670226 and an Enterprise Value of 11562178.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COCP is 2.29, which has changed by -0.1875 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COCP has reached a high of $3.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.68%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8555420 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 10.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.01M. Insiders hold about 31.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.69% stake in the company. Shares short for COCP as of 1756425600 were 41190 with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1753920000 on 917. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 41190 and a Short% of Float of 0.53.

Earnings Estimates

Cocrystal Pharma Inc (COCP) is currently under the scrutiny of 2.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$1.12.