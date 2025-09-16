Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Novartis AG ADR (NVS) Through its Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $124.12 in the prior trading day, Novartis AG ADR (NYSE: NVS) closed at $123.31, down -0.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.14 million shares were traded. NVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $123.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NVS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.62 and its Current Ratio is at 0.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

On August 08, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $123.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when Marshall Fiona bought 15,000 shares for $112.68 per share.

Kowalski Robert William bought 1,212 shares of NVS for $137,297 on Apr 30 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVS now has a Market Capitalization of 238709653504 and an Enterprise Value of 264684060672. As of this moment, Novartis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.796 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.238.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NVS is 0.63, which has changed by 0.06577361 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NVS has reached a high of $130.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.42%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1198360 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.94B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.90B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.11% stake in the company. Shares short for NVS as of 1756425600 were 4382657 with a Short Ratio of 2.86, compared to 1753920000 on 4377907. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4382657 and a Short% of Float of 0.22999999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NVS’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.862, compared to 3.87 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03111505. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.62. The current Payout Ratio is 55.42% for NVS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-03-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-03-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2019-04-09 when the company split stock in a 1116:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.98, with high estimates of $2.02 and low estimates of $1.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.26 and $8.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.99. EPS for the following year is $9.35, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $9.89 and $9.08.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $13.68B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.86B to a low estimate of $13.38B. As of the current estimate, Novartis AG ADR’s year-ago sales were $12.82BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.53B. There is a high estimate of $13.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.04B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.32BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.66B and the low estimate is $52.52B.