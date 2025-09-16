Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) Through its Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $51.62 in the prior trading day, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: RYAN) closed at $51.71, up 0.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.64 million shares were traded. RYAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.79.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RYAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.01 and its Current Ratio is at 1.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on August 13, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $74.

On August 13, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $61.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 13, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $81.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when RYAN PATRICK G bought 276,634 shares for $51.84 per share. The transaction valued at 14,340,264 led to the insider holds 13,699,959 shares of the business.

RYAN PATRICK G JR bought 100 shares of RYAN for $5,554 on Sep 02 ’25. The Director now owns 256,194 shares after completing the transaction at $55.54 per share. On Jun 13 ’25, another insider, KATZ MARK STEPHEN, who serves as the EVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 14,377 shares for $65.84 each. As a result, the insider received 946,603 and left with 1,117 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RYAN now has a Market Capitalization of 13651388416 and an Enterprise Value of 10666341376. As of this moment, Ryan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2248.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 116.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.872 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.837.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RYAN is 0.62, which has changed by -0.18682182 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RYAN has reached a high of $77.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.04%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1600430 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 127.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.35M. Insiders hold about 15.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RYAN as of 1756425600 were 4907650 with a Short Ratio of 3.87, compared to 1753920000 on 4928812. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4907650 and a Short% of Float of 4.4099998000000005.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 13.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $2.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.06. EPS for the following year is $2.55, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $2.39.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $742.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $760.9M to a low estimate of $731M. As of the current estimate, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $604.69MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $783.59M. There is a high estimate of $818.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $758.17M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.52BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.87B and the low estimate is $3.43B.