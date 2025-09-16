Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) Through its Ratios

Updated on:

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $1.15 in the prior trading day, Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) closed at $1.14, down -0.87%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.96 million shares were traded. WKHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WKHS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.42 and its Current Ratio is at 0.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $7 previously.

On March 03, 2022, R. F. Lafferty Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $6.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 ’25 when Peters James sold 100 shares for $1.31 per share. The transaction valued at 131 led to the insider holds 470 shares of the business.

Anderson Joshua Joseph sold 120 shares of WKHS for $157 on Apr 17 ’25. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 823 shares after completing the transaction at $1.31 per share. On Apr 17 ’25, another insider, Harrington James D., who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 369 shares for $1.31 each. As a result, the insider received 483 and left with 1,244 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WKHS now has a Market Capitalization of 17679234 and an Enterprise Value of 59872448. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.572 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.215.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WKHS is 2.82, which has changed by -0.8762551 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WKHS has reached a high of $24.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -35.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -71.75%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 807000 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 15.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.33M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.29% stake in the company. Shares short for WKHS as of 1756425600 were 2086892 with a Short Ratio of 0.60, compared to 1753920000 on 1959063. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2086892 and a Short% of Float of 13.600000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) is currently in progress, with 1.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.34, with high estimates of -$1.34 and low estimates of -$1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.78 and -$7.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.78. EPS for the following year is -$4.25, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$4.25 and -$4.25.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.5M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, Workhorse Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.51MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.3M. There is a high estimate of $3.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WKHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.62MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15M and the low estimate is $15M.

