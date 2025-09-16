Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) Through its Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $7.49 in the prior trading day, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) closed at $7.36, down -1.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.49 million shares were traded. XERS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.525 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XERS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.24 and its Current Ratio is at 1.95.

On November 11, 2024, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $3.

On March 28, 2024, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on March 28, 2024, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when PERSKY MARLA sold 15,500 shares for $7.72 per share. The transaction valued at 119,610 led to the insider holds 142,000 shares of the business.

MARLA PERSKY bought 15,500 shares of XERS for $121,055 on Sep 11 ’25. On Aug 28 ’25, another insider, SHERMAN JEFFREY W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 42,232 shares for $7.92 each. As a result, the insider received 334,515 and left with 219,188 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XERS now has a Market Capitalization of 1209490816 and an Enterprise Value of 1386433536. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.635 whereas that against EBITDA is 165.426.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XERS is 0.56, which has changed by 1.537931 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XERS has reached a high of $8.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.96%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1632890 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 161.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.79M. Insiders hold about 7.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.39% stake in the company. Shares short for XERS as of 1756425600 were 14713733 with a Short Ratio of 6.12, compared to 1753920000 on 18222832. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14713733 and a Short% of Float of 9.4799995.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) is currently attracting attention from 2.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.31 and $0.0.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $74.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.9M to a low estimate of $73.5M. As of the current estimate, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $54.27MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.62M. There is a high estimate of $83.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $77.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XERS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $289.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $282.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $286.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $203.07MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $348.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $367.7M and the low estimate is $325.9M.