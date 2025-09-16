Option Care Health Inc (OPCH)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Option Care Health Inc’s stock clocked out at $27.89, down -2.07% from its previous closing price of $28.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.35 million shares were traded. OPCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.575 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OPCH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

On January 23, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $26 to $35.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 13, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when Wright Norman L. bought 3,411 shares for $29.31 per share. The transaction valued at 99,976 led to the insider holds 15,501 shares of the business.

Pate R Carter bought 750 shares of OPCH for $20,391 on Aug 20 ’25. The Director now owns 41,910 shares after completing the transaction at $27.19 per share. On Aug 20 ’25, another insider, KRAEMER HARRY M JANSEN JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 36,000 shares for $27.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 977,278 and bolstered with 375,390 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPCH now has a Market Capitalization of 4526407680 and an Enterprise Value of 5549220352. As of this moment, Option’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.033 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.871.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OPCH is 0.90, which has changed by -0.10780549 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OPCH has reached a high of $35.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.29%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OPCH traded 1.68M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1622850 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.39M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.13% stake in the company. Shares short for OPCH as of 1756425600 were 4653043 with a Short Ratio of 2.76, compared to 1753920000 on 4945499. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4653043 and a Short% of Float of 4.5.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) is currently in the spotlight, with 6.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and $1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.71. EPS for the following year is $1.94, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $1.87.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $1.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.37B. As of the current estimate, Option Care Health Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.28BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.46B. There is a high estimate of $1.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.45B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.19B and the low estimate is $5.98B.