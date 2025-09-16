Post-Trade Analysis: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) Slides -2.67%, Closing at $6.93

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $7.12 in the prior trading day, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ: TCPC) closed at $6.93, down -2.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.57 million shares were traded. TCPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.209 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TCPC by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on August 26, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $8 from $8.50 previously.

Oppenheimer Downgraded its Outperform to Perform on March 06, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when Leets Karen L bought 3,300 shares for $7.55 per share. The transaction valued at 24,915 led to the insider holds 7,680 shares of the business.

Tseng Philip M bought 10,000 shares of TCPC for $77,400 on Mar 21 ’25. The Director and CEO now owns 38,587 shares after completing the transaction at $7.74 per share. On Mar 14 ’25, another insider, Wolfe Patrick, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 6,100 shares for $8.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,508 and bolstered with 8,003 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCPC now has a Market Capitalization of 589302912 and an Enterprise Value of 1656625792. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.916.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TCPC is 1.10, which has changed by -0.18470585 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TCPC has reached a high of $9.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.28%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 489.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 569270 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 85.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.75M. Insiders hold about 0.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.08% stake in the company. Shares short for TCPC as of 1756425600 were 2401061 with a Short Ratio of 4.91, compared to 1753920000 on 2107860. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2401061 and a Short% of Float of 2.8299998.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TCPC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.18, compared to 1.17 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.16573033. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.73.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) is currently attracting attention from 4.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $51.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $51.52M to a low estimate of $50.23M. As of the current estimate, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp’s year-ago sales were $70.93MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.03M. There is a high estimate of $51.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.04M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $210.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $204.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $208.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $259.44MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $197.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $212.72M and the low estimate is $179.05M.