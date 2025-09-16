Post-Trade Analysis: Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) Slides -1.27%, Closing at $19.36

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $19.61 in the prior trading day, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWAN) closed at $19.36, down -1.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.94 million shares were traded. CWAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CWAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 77.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.98 and its Current Ratio is at 1.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when JAMES COX bought 11,275 shares for $19.61 per share.

Das Souvik sold 10,000 shares of CWAN for $205,750 on Sep 08 ’25. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 121,549 shares after completing the transaction at $20.57 per share. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, SOUVIK DAS, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $20.77 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWAN now has a Market Capitalization of 6385973760 and an Enterprise Value of 6447833088. As of this moment, Clearwater’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.7 whereas that against EBITDA is 109.575.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CWAN is 0.72, which has changed by -0.21682847 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CWAN has reached a high of $35.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.64%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4005010 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 287.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.00M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CWAN as of 1756425600 were 13869920 with a Short Ratio of 3.15, compared to 1753920000 on 10617739. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13869920 and a Short% of Float of 4.8699997.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 11.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.0 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $203.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $205M to a low estimate of $202.9M. As of the current estimate, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $115.83MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $216.72M. There is a high estimate of $218.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $731M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $726.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $729.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $451.8MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $948.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $956.78M and the low estimate is $910M.