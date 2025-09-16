Post-Trade Analysis: Cooper Companies, Inc (COO) Slides -1.80%, Closing at $65.48

Kiel Thompson

Updated on:

Earnings

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $66.68 in the prior trading day, Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) closed at $65.48, down -1.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.92 million shares were traded. COO stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.3282 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 104.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.24 and its Current Ratio is at 2.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

On July 22, 2025, BNP Paribas Exane Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $92.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 17, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $94.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when White Albert G III bought 10,000 shares for $68.39 per share. The transaction valued at 683,900 led to the insider holds 226,151 shares of the business.

Warner Gerard H III bought 1,450 shares of COO for $100,384 on Sep 05 ’25. The President, CooperVision, Inc. now owns 18,319 shares after completing the transaction at $69.23 per share. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, McBride Daniel G, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $65.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 195,120 and bolstered with 63,120 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COO now has a Market Capitalization of 13256557568 and an Enterprise Value of 15371608064. As of this moment, Cooper’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.799 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.81.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COO is 1.02, which has changed by -0.4038059 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COO has reached a high of $112.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.91%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2988110 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 198.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.50M. Insiders hold about 0.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.51% stake in the company. Shares short for COO as of 1756425600 were 6577372 with a Short Ratio of 2.42, compared to 1753920000 on 7164082. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6577372 and a Short% of Float of 3.4299999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.02. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for COO, which recently paid a dividend on 2023-07-26 with an ex-dividend date of 2023-07-26. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-02-20 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.12 and $4.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.09. EPS for the following year is $4.4, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $4.49 and $4.32.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.06B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, Cooper Companies, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.02BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $997.61M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.9BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.39B and the low estimate is $4.27B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.