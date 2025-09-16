Post-Trade Analysis: Cooper Companies, Inc (COO) Slides -1.80%, Closing at $65.48

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $66.68 in the prior trading day, Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) closed at $65.48, down -1.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.92 million shares were traded. COO stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.3282 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 104.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.24 and its Current Ratio is at 2.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

On July 22, 2025, BNP Paribas Exane Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $92.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 17, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $94.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when White Albert G III bought 10,000 shares for $68.39 per share. The transaction valued at 683,900 led to the insider holds 226,151 shares of the business.

Warner Gerard H III bought 1,450 shares of COO for $100,384 on Sep 05 ’25. The President, CooperVision, Inc. now owns 18,319 shares after completing the transaction at $69.23 per share. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, McBride Daniel G, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $65.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 195,120 and bolstered with 63,120 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COO now has a Market Capitalization of 13256557568 and an Enterprise Value of 15371608064. As of this moment, Cooper’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.799 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.81.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COO is 1.02, which has changed by -0.4038059 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COO has reached a high of $112.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.91%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2988110 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 198.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.50M. Insiders hold about 0.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.51% stake in the company. Shares short for COO as of 1756425600 were 6577372 with a Short Ratio of 2.42, compared to 1753920000 on 7164082. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6577372 and a Short% of Float of 3.4299999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.02. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for COO, which recently paid a dividend on 2023-07-26 with an ex-dividend date of 2023-07-26. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-02-20 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.12 and $4.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.09. EPS for the following year is $4.4, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $4.49 and $4.32.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.06B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, Cooper Companies, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.02BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $997.61M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.9BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.39B and the low estimate is $4.27B.