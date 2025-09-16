Post-Trade Analysis: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Slides -1.28%, Closing at $141.63

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $143.47 in the prior trading day, Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) closed at $141.63, down -1.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.64 million shares were traded. TOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $144.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $140.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TOL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.29 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $166 to $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when Yearley Douglas C. Jr. sold 20,145 shares for $148.08 per share. The transaction valued at 2,983,106 led to the insider holds 265,972 shares of the business.

Yearley Douglas C. Jr. bought 20,145 shares of TOL for $2,983,106 on Sep 08 ’25. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, SHAPIRO PAUL E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,812 shares for $147.65 each. As a result, the insider received 562,848 and left with 118,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOL now has a Market Capitalization of 13650724864 and an Enterprise Value of 15885885440. As of this moment, Toll’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.461 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.23.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TOL is 1.41, which has changed by -0.059936285 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TOL has reached a high of $169.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.80%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1839850 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 96.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.78M. Insiders hold about 0.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.24% stake in the company. Shares short for TOL as of 1756425600 were 3268165 with a Short Ratio of 1.89, compared to 1753920000 on 2771648. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3268165 and a Short% of Float of 4.5900002.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TOL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.96, compared to 0.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0066912943. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.01. The current Payout Ratio is 6.00% for TOL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-11 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-11. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-07-11 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) is currently in progress, with 10.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.85, with high estimates of $2.28 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.3 and $13.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.83. EPS for the following year is $13.97, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $15.17 and $13.05.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $3.32B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.42B to a low estimate of $3.26B. As of the current estimate, Toll Brothers Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.33BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.85B. There is a high estimate of $2.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.63B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.85BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.18B and the low estimate is $10.32B.