Post-Trade Analysis: Watsco Inc (WSO) Climbs 1.20%, Closing at $386.52

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $381.94 in the prior trading day, Watsco Inc (NYSE: WSO) closed at $386.52, up 1.20%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. WSO stock price reached its highest trading level at $389.615 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $380.835.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WSO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.26 and its Current Ratio is at 3.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on April 14, 2025, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $515.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 ’25 when Custer John Michael sold 2,200 shares for $448.27 per share. The transaction valued at 986,194 led to the insider holds 3,552 shares of the business.

ALVAREZ CESAR L sold 2,100 shares of WSO for $1,049,264 on Mar 05 ’25. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $499.65 per share. On Mar 05 ’25, another insider, CESAR L. ALVAREZ, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,100 shares for $499.65 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WSO now has a Market Capitalization of 15784819712 and an Enterprise Value of 15279414272. As of this moment, Watsco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.035 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.521.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WSO is 0.94, which has changed by -0.21400684 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WSO has reached a high of $571.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $378.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.95%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 359.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 494390 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.76M. Insiders hold about 14.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.36% stake in the company. Shares short for WSO as of 1756425600 were 2472429 with a Short Ratio of 6.88, compared to 1753920000 on 2478393. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2472429 and a Short% of Float of 9.0500005.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WSO’s forward annual dividend rate was 11.1, compared to 11.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.029062157. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.65. The current Payout Ratio is 81.20% for WSO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-16 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-08-17 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Watsco Inc (WSO) is currently under the scrutiny of 12.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.47, with high estimates of $2.9 and low estimates of $2.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.95 and $12.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.62. EPS for the following year is $14.77, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $16.44 and $13.29.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $2.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.31B to a low estimate of $1.99B. As of the current estimate, Watsco Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.16BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.76B. There is a high estimate of $1.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.65B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.62BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.32B and the low estimate is $7.76B.

